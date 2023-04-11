Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Astros - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Jack Suwinski, who went 0-for-1 with an RBI last time out, take on Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at PNC Park, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the White Sox.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate (2022)
- Suwinski hit .202 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 42 walks.
- Suwinski picked up a base hit in 49 out of 106 games last season (46.2%), with at least two hits in 13 of them (12.3%).
- He homered in 16.0% of his games last season (106 in all), going deep in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Suwinski drove in a run in 22.6% of his 106 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 9.4% of them (10). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
- He touched home plate in 37 of 106 games last year, with multiple runs in six of those games.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|49
|.282
|AVG
|.112
|.373
|OBP
|.215
|.609
|SLG
|.184
|25
|XBH
|5
|16
|HR
|3
|31
|RBI
|7
|52/24
|K/BB
|62/18
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|50
|32 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (34.0%)
|13 (23.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|27 (48.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (20.0%)
|14 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (6.0%)
|19 (33.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (10.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in MLB.
- The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.89).
- The Astros gave up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
- Javier (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Astros, his third this season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (3.27), 58th in WHIP (1.273), and 34th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
