Jason Delay Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Astros - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Jason Delay and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Houston Astros (who will start Cristian Javier) at 6:35 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Astros.
Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +280)
Jason Delay At The Plate
- Delay is hitting .263 with a double, a home run and a walk.
- In three of six games this year, Delay has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Delay has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- In three of six games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 11 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- The Astros will send Javier (1-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty threw six innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (3.27), 58th in WHIP (1.273), and 34th in K/9 (9) among pitchers who qualify.
