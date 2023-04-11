After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Jason Delay and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Houston Astros (who will start Cristian Javier) at 6:35 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Astros.

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +280)

Jason Delay At The Plate

  • Delay is hitting .263 with a double, a home run and a walk.
  • In three of six games this year, Delay has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • Delay has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • In three of six games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 3
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to allow 11 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
  • The Astros will send Javier (1-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty threw six innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • This season, the 26-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (3.27), 58th in WHIP (1.273), and 34th in K/9 (9) among pitchers who qualify.
