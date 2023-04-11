On Tuesday, Ji-Hwan Bae (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the White Sox.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

  • Bae is hitting .250 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.
  • In four of eight games this season (50.0%), Bae has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • Bae has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • In three games this season (37.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 5
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to surrender 11 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • Javier (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Astros, his third of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 3.27 ERA ranks 48th, 1.273 WHIP ranks 58th, and 9 K/9 ranks 34th.
