Ji-Hwan Bae Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Astros - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Ji-Hwan Bae (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the White Sox.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae is hitting .250 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.
- In four of eight games this season (50.0%), Bae has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- Bae has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In three games this season (37.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|5
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 11 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Javier (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Astros, his third of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 3.27 ERA ranks 48th, 1.273 WHIP ranks 58th, and 9 K/9 ranks 34th.
