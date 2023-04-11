Ji-Man Choi Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Astros - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ji-Man Choi -- 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the mound, on April 11 at 6:35 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Astros.
Ji-Man Choi Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Man Choi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Ji-Man Choi At The Plate
- Choi is batting .087 with a home run.
- Twice in seven games this year, Choi has gotten a hit, but he's had no multi-hit games.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- Choi has an RBI in one game this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ji-Man Choi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.4 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.78 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (11 total, one per game).
- Javier (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Astros, his third of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (3.27), 58th in WHIP (1.273), and 34th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.