Ji-Man Choi -- 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the mound, on April 11 at 6:35 PM ET.

Ji-Man Choi Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Ji-Man Choi At The Plate

Choi is batting .087 with a home run.

Twice in seven games this year, Choi has gotten a hit, but he's had no multi-hit games.

He has homered in one game this year.

Choi has an RBI in one game this season.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Ji-Man Choi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 4 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings