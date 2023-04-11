The Pittsburgh Pirates and Ke'Bryan Hayes, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at PNC Park, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is batting .125 with two doubles and a walk.

Hayes has had a base hit in four of 10 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has not hit a long ball in his 10 games this season.

Hayes has driven in a run in three games this year (30.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 6 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

