Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Astros - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Ke'Bryan Hayes, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at PNC Park, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is batting .125 with two doubles and a walk.
- Hayes has had a base hit in four of 10 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 10 games this season.
- Hayes has driven in a run in three games this year (30.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|6
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.4 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (11 total, one per game).
- Javier (1-0) takes the mound for the Astros to make his third start this season.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.27 ERA ranks 48th, 1.273 WHIP ranks 58th, and 9 K/9 ranks 34th among qualifying pitchers this season.
