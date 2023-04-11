The Pittsburgh Pirates and Mark Mathias, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at PNC Park, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Mark Mathias Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)

Mark Mathias At The Plate (2022)

  • Mathias hit .247 with three doubles, six home runs and nine walks.
  • Mathias had a hit in 12 of 30 games a season ago, with multiple hits in six of those games.
  • He hit a home run in 16.7% of his games last season (30 in all), going deep in 6.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Mathias drove in a run in 12 of 30 games last season (40.0%), including five occasions when he drove in multiple runs (16.7%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
  • In 30.0% of his games last season (nine of 30), he scored at least one run, and in three (10.0%) he scored more than once.

Mark Mathias Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
10 GP 20
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (30.0%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (25.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.0%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (35.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in MLB.
  • The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Astros surrendered the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Astros will look to Javier (1-0) in his third start of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • The 26-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (3.27), 58th in WHIP (1.273), and 34th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
