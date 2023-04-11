Mark Mathias Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Astros - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Mark Mathias, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at PNC Park, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Mark Mathias Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)
Mark Mathias At The Plate (2022)
- Mathias hit .247 with three doubles, six home runs and nine walks.
- Mathias had a hit in 12 of 30 games a season ago, with multiple hits in six of those games.
- He hit a home run in 16.7% of his games last season (30 in all), going deep in 6.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Mathias drove in a run in 12 of 30 games last season (40.0%), including five occasions when he drove in multiple runs (16.7%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
- In 30.0% of his games last season (nine of 30), he scored at least one run, and in three (10.0%) he scored more than once.
Mark Mathias Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|20
|.419
|AVG
|.140
|.438
|OBP
|.254
|.968
|SLG
|.220
|7
|XBH
|2
|5
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|10
|12/1
|K/BB
|18/8
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|20
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (30.0%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (5.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (25.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.0%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (35.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in MLB.
- The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros surrendered the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Astros will look to Javier (1-0) in his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (3.27), 58th in WHIP (1.273), and 34th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
