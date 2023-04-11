Penguins vs. Blackhawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Blackhawks (25-49-6) will aim to break a three-game losing streak when they square off against the Pittsburgh Penguins (40-30-10) on the road on Tuesday, April 11 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and NBCS-CHI.
Penguins vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and NBCS-CHI
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Penguins (-450)
|Blackhawks (+360)
|-
Penguins Betting Insights
- The Penguins have gone 32-20 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Pittsburgh has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -450 or shorter.
- The Penguins have an implied moneyline win probability of 81.8% in this game.
Penguins vs. Blackhawks Rankings
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|257 (16th)
|Goals
|193 (32nd)
|255 (19th)
|Goals Allowed
|292 (27th)
|60 (10th)
|Power Play Goals
|37 (29th)
|54 (19th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|53 (18th)
Penguins Advanced Stats
- Pittsburgh hit the over in four of its past 10 games.
- During their past 10 games, the Penguins' goals per game average is 0.2 higher than their season-long average.
- The Penguins are ranked 16th in the league with 257 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.
- The Penguins are ranked 19th in NHL play in goals against this season, having given up 255 total goals (3.2 per game).
- The team is ranked 18th in goal differential at +2.
