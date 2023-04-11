On Tuesday, Rodolfo Castro (on the back of going 1-for-1 with an RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in all three of his plate appearances (1-for-1 with an RBI) against the Astros.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .222 with a double and three walks.

Castro has picked up a hit in three games this season (30.0%), including one multi-hit game.

In 10 games played this year, he has not homered.

Castro has an RBI in one game this season.

He has not scored a run this year.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 6 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (16.7%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings