On Tuesday, Rodolfo Castro (on the back of going 1-for-1 with an RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in all three of his plate appearances (1-for-1 with an RBI) against the Astros.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

  • Castro is batting .222 with a double and three walks.
  • Castro has picked up a hit in three games this season (30.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In 10 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Castro has an RBI in one game this season.
  • He has not scored a run this year.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 6
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (16.7%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
  • The Astros have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
  • The Astros rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (11 total, one per game).
  • Javier (1-0) starts for the Astros, his third this season.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty threw six innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.27 ERA ranks 48th, 1.273 WHIP ranks 58th, and 9 K/9 ranks 34th.
