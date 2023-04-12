On Wednesday, Andrew McCutchen (on the back of going 1-for-1) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urquidy. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Astros.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

  • McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .500 this season while batting .357 with eight walks and four runs scored.
  • Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 14th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fifth and he is 50th in slugging.
  • McCutchen has gotten a hit in six of 10 games this season (60.0%), with multiple hits on three occasions (30.0%).
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • McCutchen has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • In three of 10 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 6
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Astros have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to allow 14 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
  • Urquidy (0-0) starts for the Astros, his third of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
