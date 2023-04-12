On Wednesday, Andrew McCutchen (on the back of going 1-for-1) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urquidy. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Astros.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

Jose Urquidy TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .500 this season while batting .357 with eight walks and four runs scored.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 14th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fifth and he is 50th in slugging.

McCutchen has gotten a hit in six of 10 games this season (60.0%), with multiple hits on three occasions (30.0%).

He has gone deep in one game this year.

McCutchen has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

In three of 10 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 6 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Astros Pitching Rankings