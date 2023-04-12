Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Astros - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Andrew McCutchen (on the back of going 1-for-1) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urquidy. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Astros.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .500 this season while batting .357 with eight walks and four runs scored.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 14th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fifth and he is 50th in slugging.
- McCutchen has gotten a hit in six of 10 games this season (60.0%), with multiple hits on three occasions (30.0%).
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- McCutchen has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In three of 10 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|6
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Astros have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 14 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Urquidy (0-0) starts for the Astros, his third of the season.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.