Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Astros - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Bryan Reynolds (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urquidy. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds has 16 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .778, both of which rank first among Pittsburgh hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 15th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
- Reynolds has gotten a hit in 10 of 11 games this year (90.9%), including three multi-hit games (27.3%).
- In 36.4% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 10.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 63.6% of his games this year, Reynolds has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (27.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in six of 11 games (54.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (100.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (83.3%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 14 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Urquidy (0-0) makes the start for the Astros, his third of the season.
- His last appearance came on Friday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.
