The Pittsburgh Pirates and Carlos Santana, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

  • Santana has two doubles, two home runs and five walks while batting .214.
  • Santana has picked up a hit in five of 11 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
  • He has homered in two of 11 games played this year, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Santana has driven in a run in three games this season (27.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In four of 11 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros' 4.08 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (14 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Urquidy (0-0) pitches for the Astros to make his third start of the season.
  • In his last time out on Friday, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
