Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Astros - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Carlos Santana, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana has two doubles, two home runs and five walks while batting .214.
- Santana has picked up a hit in five of 11 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- He has homered in two of 11 games played this year, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- Santana has driven in a run in three games this season (27.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In four of 11 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 4.08 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (14 total, 1.2 per game).
- Urquidy (0-0) pitches for the Astros to make his third start of the season.
- In his last time out on Friday, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.