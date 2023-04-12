The Pittsburgh Pirates and Carlos Santana, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

Jose Urquidy TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana has two doubles, two home runs and five walks while batting .214.

Santana has picked up a hit in five of 11 games this season, with multiple hits three times.

He has homered in two of 11 games played this year, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.

Santana has driven in a run in three games this season (27.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In four of 11 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Astros Pitching Rankings