The Pittsburgh Pirates and Connor Joe, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Astros.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Joe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Connor Joe At The Plate

  • Joe is hitting .438 with three doubles and three walks.
  • In three of six games this year (50.0%), Joe has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his six games this year.
  • Joe has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 4
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros' 4.08 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (14 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Astros will look to Urquidy (0-0) in his third start of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Friday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.