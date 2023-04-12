Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Astros - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Connor Joe, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Astros.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe is hitting .438 with three doubles and three walks.
- In three of six games this year (50.0%), Joe has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a long ball in his six games this year.
- Joe has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|4
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 4.08 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (14 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Astros will look to Urquidy (0-0) in his third start of the season.
- His last appearance came on Friday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.
