The Pittsburgh Pirates and Jack Suwinski, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, take on Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

Jose Urquidy TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski has a home run and four walks while hitting .105.

Suwinski has had a hit in a game twice this year, in six games played, but it was a single hit each time.

He has hit a long ball in one of six games, and in 4.2% of his plate appearances.

Suwinski has driven in a run in three games this season (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in one of six games.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 3 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

