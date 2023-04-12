The Pittsburgh Pirates and Jack Suwinski, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, take on Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Astros.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jack Suwinski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

  • Suwinski has a home run and four walks while hitting .105.
  • Suwinski has had a hit in a game twice this year, in six games played, but it was a single hit each time.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of six games, and in 4.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Suwinski has driven in a run in three games this season (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in one of six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 3
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Astros have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).
  • Astros pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (14 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Astros will look to Urquidy (0-0) in his third start of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Friday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.