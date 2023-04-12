On Wednesday, Ji-Hwan Bae (coming off going 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urquidy. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) in his last game against the Astros.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

Jose Urquidy TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Hwan Bae? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae is hitting .242 with two doubles, two home runs and a walk.

In five of nine games this season (55.6%), Bae has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In nine games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In three games this year (33.3%), Bae has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In four games this year (44.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings