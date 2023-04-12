Ji-Hwan Bae Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Astros - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Ji-Hwan Bae (coming off going 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urquidy. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) in his last game against the Astros.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae is hitting .242 with two doubles, two home runs and a walk.
- In five of nine games this season (55.6%), Bae has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In nine games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In three games this year (33.3%), Bae has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In four games this year (44.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 4.08 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (14 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Astros will send Urquidy (0-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.
