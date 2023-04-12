Ji-Man Choi -- 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Houston Astros, with Jose Urquidy on the mound, on April 12 at 12:35 PM ET.

Ji-Man Choi Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

Jose Urquidy TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Ji-Man Choi At The Plate

Choi has a double and two home runs while hitting .148.

Choi has picked up a hit in three games this season (37.5%), including one multi-hit game.

He has gone deep in two of eight games played this season, and in 7.4% of his plate appearances.

Choi has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in three games this year (37.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ji-Man Choi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 4 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings