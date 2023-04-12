Ji-Man Choi Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Astros - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Ji-Man Choi -- 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Houston Astros, with Jose Urquidy on the mound, on April 12 at 12:35 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Astros.
Ji-Man Choi Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Ji-Man Choi At The Plate
- Choi has a double and two home runs while hitting .148.
- Choi has picked up a hit in three games this season (37.5%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has gone deep in two of eight games played this season, and in 7.4% of his plate appearances.
- Choi has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in three games this year (37.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ji-Man Choi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|4
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Astros' 4.08 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (14 total, 1.2 per game).
- Urquidy (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Astros, his third of the season.
- In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
