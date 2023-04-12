On Wednesday, Mark Mathias (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urquidy. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Mark Mathias Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

Jose Urquidy TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mark Mathias? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mark Mathias At The Plate (2022)

Mathias hit .247 with three doubles, six home runs and nine walks.

In 40.0% of his games last season (12 of 30), Mathias had a base hit, and in six of those games (20.0%) he recorded more than one hit.

He went yard in five games a year ago (out of 30 opportunities, 16.7%), leaving the ballpark in 6.6% of his chances at the plate.

In 12 of 30 games last season (40.0%), Mathias picked up an RBI, and five of those games (16.7%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.

He scored a run in nine of 30 games last year (30.0%), including three multi-run games (10.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mark Mathias Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 10 GP 20 .419 AVG .140 .438 OBP .254 .968 SLG .220 7 XBH 2 5 HR 1 10 RBI 10 12/1 K/BB 18/8 1 SB 2 Home Away 10 GP 20 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (30.0%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (25.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.0%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (35.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)