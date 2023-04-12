Wednesday's contest that pits the Pittsburgh Pirates (7-4) against the Houston Astros (5-7) at PNC Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 7-6 in favor of the Pirates. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET on April 12.

The probable pitchers are Jose Urquidy for the Houston Astros and Rich Hill (0-1) for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pirates vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Pirates vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Pirates 7, Astros 6.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have been underdogs in 10 games this season and have come away with the win six times (60%) in those contests.

Pittsburgh has played as an underdog of +145 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pittsburgh scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (51 total, 4.6 per game).

The Pirates have pitched to a 4.73 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pirates Schedule