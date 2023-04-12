(7-4) will take on the (5-7) at PNC Park on Wednesday, April 12 at 12:35 PM ET. Currently sitting at 8 strikeouts, Rich Hill will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the season.

The Astros are the favorite in this one, at -175, while the underdog Pirates have +145 odds to upset. The matchup's total is listed at 9 runs.

Pirates vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Jose Urquidy - HOU (0-0, 3.86 ERA) vs Hill - PIT (0-1, 10.00 ERA)

Pirates vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Pirates vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won five out of the 10 games in which they've been favored.

The Astros have a 2-3 record (winning 40% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Pirates have been victorious in six of the 10 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Pirates have played as an underdog of +145 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Pirates vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+200) Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+145) Ji-Hwan Bae 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+240) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 4th Win NL Central +3000 - 4th

