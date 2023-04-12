The Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls are facing off in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Raptors vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: ESPN

Raptors Stats Insights

The Raptors are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 46.7% the Bulls allow to opponents.

In games Toronto shoots better than 46.7% from the field, it is 23-10 overall.

The Bulls are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 18th.

The Raptors record 112.9 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 111.8 the Bulls give up.

When Toronto totals more than 111.8 points, it is 33-14.

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls have shot at a 49% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points below the 49.1% shooting opponents of the Raptors have averaged.

Chicago has put together a 29-13 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49.1% from the field.

The Bulls are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at second.

The Bulls put up only 1.7 more points per game (113.1) than the Raptors allow their opponents to score (111.4).

Chicago is 32-13 when it scores more than 111.4 points.

Raptors Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Raptors have fared better when playing at home this year, averaging 114.4 points per game, compared to 111.3 per game on the road.

Toronto gives up 109.7 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 113 on the road.

The Raptors are draining 10.7 threes per game, which is 0.1 fewer than they're averaging away from home (10.8). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 33.6% in home games and 33.4% in road games.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Bulls are scoring more points at home (114 per game) than away (112.2). And they are conceding less at home (111.2) than away (112.5).

Chicago gives up 111.2 points per game at home, and 112.5 on the road.

At home the Bulls are averaging 24.9 assists per game, 0.9 more than away (24).

Raptors Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Otto Porter Jr. Out For Season Foot

Bulls Injuries