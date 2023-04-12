Rodolfo Castro Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Astros - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
After going 2-for-3 in his most recent game, Rodolfo Castro and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Jose Urquidy) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent game against the Astros.
Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Rodolfo Castro At The Plate
- Castro is hitting .286 with a double and three walks.
- Castro has gotten a hit in four of 11 games this season (36.4%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 11 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Castro has driven in a run in one game this season.
- In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Astros' 4.08 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (14 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Astros will look to Urquidy (0-0) in his third start this season.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.
