After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Jordan Montgomery) at 7:45 PM ET on Thursday.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.476) this season, fueled by 10 hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 35th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks eighth and he is 67th in slugging.

McCutchen has gotten a hit in six of 11 games this season (54.5%), including three multi-hit games (27.3%).

He has gone deep in one game this year.

McCutchen has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored at least once three times this season (27.3%), including one multi-run game.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings