After going 1-for-3 with a double in his last game, Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Jordan Montgomery) at 7:45 PM ET on Thursday.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is batting .222 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.

In 50.0% of his games this year (six of 12), Santana has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (25.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 12 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Santana has driven in a run in three games this year (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In four of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

