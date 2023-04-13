Jason Delay -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on April 13 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Astros.

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Jason Delay At The Plate

Delay has a double, a home run and two walks while batting .238.

In three of seven games this season, Delay has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in one of seven games, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.

Delay has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored at least one run three times this year (42.9%), including one multi-run game.

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 3 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings