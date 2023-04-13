Ji-Hwan Bae -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on April 13 at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Astros.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

TV Channel: BSMW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae has two doubles, two home runs and three walks while batting .229.

In five of 10 games this year (50.0%), Bae has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 10 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In three games this season (30.0%), Bae has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In four games this season (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

