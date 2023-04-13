The Pittsburgh Pirates and Ji-Man Choi, who went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI last time in action, battle Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 7:45 PM ET.

Ji-Man Choi Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Ji-Man Choi At The Plate

Choi is batting .148 with a double and two home runs.

Choi has picked up a hit in three games this season (37.5%), including one multi-hit game.

In eight games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

Choi has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in three games this season (37.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ji-Man Choi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 4 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

