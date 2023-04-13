Ji-Man Choi Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Ji-Man Choi, who went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI last time in action, battle Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 7:45 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Astros.
Ji-Man Choi Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Man Choi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Ji-Man Choi At The Plate
- Choi is batting .148 with a double and two home runs.
- Choi has picked up a hit in three games this season (37.5%), including one multi-hit game.
- In eight games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Choi has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in three games this season (37.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ji-Man Choi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|4
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (13 total, 1.1 per game).
- Montgomery (2-0) starts for the Cardinals, his third this season.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the left-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (2.25), 15th in WHIP (1.000), and 32nd in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.