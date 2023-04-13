The Pittsburgh Pirates and Ji-Man Choi, who went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI last time in action, battle Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 7:45 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Astros.

Ji-Man Choi Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Ji-Man Choi At The Plate

  • Choi is batting .148 with a double and two home runs.
  • Choi has picked up a hit in three games this season (37.5%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In eight games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Choi has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in three games this season (37.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ji-Man Choi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 4
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (13 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Montgomery (2-0) starts for the Cardinals, his third this season.
  • His last appearance was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the left-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 30-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (2.25), 15th in WHIP (1.000), and 32nd in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
