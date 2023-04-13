Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Ke'Bryan Hayes -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, on April 13 at 7:45 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes has three doubles and two walks while batting .149.
- In five of 12 games this year (41.7%), Hayes has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 12 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Hayes has driven in a run in three games this year (25.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (13 total, 1.1 per game).
- Montgomery (2-0) gets the start for the Cardinals, his third of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the lefty threw seven scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (2.25), 15th in WHIP (1.000), and 32nd in K/9 (9).
