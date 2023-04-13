Mark Mathias -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on April 13 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Mark Mathias Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

TV Channel: BSMW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Mark Mathias At The Plate (2022)

Mathias hit .247 with three doubles, six home runs and nine walks.

Mathias reached base via a hit in 12 of 30 games last season (40.0%), including multiple hits in 20.0% of those games (six of them).

He hit a home run in five of 30 games in 2022 (16.7%), including 6.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 40.0% of his 30 games a year ago, Mathias picked up an RBI (12 times). He also had five games with multiple RBIs (16.7%), and three or more RBIs in two games.

In 30.0% of his 30 games last season, he scored (nine times). He had three games with multiple runs in 2022 (10.0%).

Mark Mathias Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 10 GP 20 .419 AVG .140 .438 OBP .254 .968 SLG .220 7 XBH 2 5 HR 1 10 RBI 10 12/1 K/BB 18/8 1 SB 2 Home Away 10 GP 20 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (30.0%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (25.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.0%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (35.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)