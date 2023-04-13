Mark Mathias Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Mark Mathias -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on April 13 at 7:45 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Mark Mathias Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Mark Mathias At The Plate (2022)
- Mathias hit .247 with three doubles, six home runs and nine walks.
- Mathias reached base via a hit in 12 of 30 games last season (40.0%), including multiple hits in 20.0% of those games (six of them).
- He hit a home run in five of 30 games in 2022 (16.7%), including 6.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 40.0% of his 30 games a year ago, Mathias picked up an RBI (12 times). He also had five games with multiple RBIs (16.7%), and three or more RBIs in two games.
- In 30.0% of his 30 games last season, he scored (nine times). He had three games with multiple runs in 2022 (10.0%).
Mark Mathias Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|20
|.419
|AVG
|.140
|.438
|OBP
|.254
|.968
|SLG
|.220
|7
|XBH
|2
|5
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|10
|12/1
|K/BB
|18/8
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|20
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (30.0%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (5.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (25.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.0%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (35.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranked last in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
- The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combined to give up 146 home runs (0.9 per game), the third-fewest in the big leagues.
- Montgomery (2-0) starts for the Cardinals, his third of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 30-year-old's 2.25 ERA ranks 25th, 1.000 WHIP ranks 15th, and 9 K/9 ranks 32nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
