Penguins vs. Blue Jackets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins (40-31-10) visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (24-47-9), who have dropped four straight, on Thursday, April 13 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT.
Penguins vs. Blue Jackets Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Penguins (-190)
|Blue Jackets (+160)
|-
Penguins Betting Insights
- The Penguins have won 60.4% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (32-21).
- Pittsburgh is 15-8 (winning 65.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Penguins have an implied win probability of 65.5%.
Penguins vs. Blue Jackets Rankings
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|259 (16th)
|Goals
|208 (30th)
|260 (19th)
|Goals Allowed
|322 (31st)
|61 (11th)
|Power Play Goals
|39 (27th)
|54 (18th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|57 (21st)
Penguins Advanced Stats
- Three of Pittsburgh's past 10 contests went over.
- In their past 10 games, the Penguins have scored 0.4 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Penguins' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 259 total, which makes them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- The Penguins rank 19th in total goals against, giving up 3.2 goals per game (260 total) in league play.
- Their goal differential (-1) ranks them 18th in the league.
