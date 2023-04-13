Thursday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (5-7) and Pittsburgh Pirates (7-5) squaring off at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:45 PM ET on April 13.

The probable pitchers are Jordan Montgomery (2-0) for the St. Louis Cardinals and Vince Velasquez (0-2) for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Pirates vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cardinals 4, Pirates 3.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have come away with six wins in the 11 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have placed on Pittsburgh this season with a +220 moneyline set for this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 31.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Pittsburgh scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (51 total, 4.3 per game).

The Pirates have the 20th-ranked ERA (4.92) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pirates Schedule