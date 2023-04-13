When the (7-5) go head to head against the (5-7) at Busch Stadium on Thursday, April 13 at 7:45 PM ET, Vince Velasquez will be seeking his 200th K of the season (he's currently sitting at 4).

The favored Cardinals have -275 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +220. St. Louis is a 2.5-run favorite (at +105 odds). The over/under for the matchup is listed at 8.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery - STL (2-0, 2.25 ERA) vs Velasquez - PIT (0-2, 9.82 ERA)

Pirates vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have won four of the seven games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cardinals have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from St. Louis, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.

The Pirates have won in six, or 54.5%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Oddsmakers have given the Pirates the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +220 moneyline listed for this contest.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Santana 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+155) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Ke'Bryan Hayes 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+240) Bryan Reynolds 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Ji-Man Choi 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+210)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 4th Win NL Central +3000 - 4th

