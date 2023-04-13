Rodolfo Castro Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
After going 2-for-3 in his most recent game, Rodolfo Castro and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Jordan Montgomery) at 7:45 PM ET on Thursday.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Astros.
Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rodolfo Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Rodolfo Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .286 with a double and three walks.
- Castro has gotten a hit in four of 11 games this season (36.4%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a home run in his 11 games this year.
- Castro has driven in a run in one game this year.
- In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.3 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (13 total, 1.1 per game).
- Montgomery (2-0) gets the start for the Cardinals, his third of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the lefty tossed seven scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering three hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (2.25), 15th in WHIP (1.000), and 32nd in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.