Andrew McCutchen -- 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jake Woodford on the hill, on April 14 at 8:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

  • McCutchen has 11 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .468.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 53rd in the league in slugging.
  • In 58.3% of his games this season (seven of 12), McCutchen has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (25.0%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • In three games this season, McCutchen has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In four of 12 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 7
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals' 4.89 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (15 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Cardinals are sending Woodford (0-2) to make his third start of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.