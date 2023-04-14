Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Carlos Santana (batting .278 in his past 10 games, with five doubles, two home runs, five walks and six RBI), battle starting pitcher Jake Woodford and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Cardinals.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana has five doubles, two home runs and six walks while hitting .250.
- Santana has gotten at least one hit in 53.8% of his games this year (seven of 13), with multiple hits four times (30.8%).
- In 13 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Santana has driven in a run in four games this year (30.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In four of 13 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (42.9%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.89).
- The Cardinals rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (15 total, 1.2 per game).
- Woodford (0-2) makes the start for the Cardinals, his third of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
