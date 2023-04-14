Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Connor Joe -- 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jake Woodford on the mound, on April 14 at 8:15 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Cardinals.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Joe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe is hitting .391 with three doubles, a home run and four walks.
- Joe has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this season (four of eight), with more than one hit three times (37.5%).
- He has homered in one of eight games, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.
- Joe has had an RBI in three games this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|5
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.89 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (15 total, 1.2 per game).
- Woodford (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals, his third of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.