Connor Joe -- 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jake Woodford on the mound, on April 14 at 8:15 PM ET.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford

Jake Woodford TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe is hitting .391 with three doubles, a home run and four walks.

Joe has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this season (four of eight), with more than one hit three times (37.5%).

He has homered in one of eight games, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.

Joe has had an RBI in three games this year.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 5 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

