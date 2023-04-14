The Pittsburgh Pirates and Jack Suwinski, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Jake Woodford and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford

Jake Woodford TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski is hitting .130 with a home run and four walks.

In three of seven games this year, Suwinski got a hit, but only one each time.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

In three games this season, Suwinski has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in one of seven games.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 3 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings