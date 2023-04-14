The Pittsburgh Pirates and Ji-Hwan Bae, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Jake Woodford and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

  • Bae is hitting .231 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.
  • In six of 11 games this year (54.5%), Bae has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 11 games played this season, and in 4.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Bae has driven in a run in three games this year (27.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In five games this season (45.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.89).
  • The Cardinals rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (15 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Cardinals will look to Woodford (0-2) in his third start of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
