The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ke'Bryan Hayes (hitting .179 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, three walks and three RBI), battle starter Jake Woodford and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford

Jake Woodford TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is batting .157 with four doubles and three walks.

Hayes has gotten a hit in six of 13 games this year (46.2%), with multiple hits twice.

In 13 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Hayes has had an RBI in three games this year.

In three of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

