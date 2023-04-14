Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ke'Bryan Hayes (hitting .179 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, three walks and three RBI), battle starter Jake Woodford and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is batting .157 with four doubles and three walks.
- Hayes has gotten a hit in six of 13 games this year (46.2%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 13 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Hayes has had an RBI in three games this year.
- In three of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.89).
- The Cardinals rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (15 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Cardinals will look to Woodford (0-2) in his third start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
