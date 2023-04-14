Mark Mathias -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jake Woodford on the mound, on April 14 at 8:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Mark Mathias Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Mark Mathias At The Plate (2022)

  • Mathias hit .247 with three doubles, six home runs and nine walks.
  • In 40.0% of his 30 games last season, Mathias got a hit. He also had six multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He homered in five of 30 games in 2022 (16.7%), including 6.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Mathias picked up an RBI in 12 of 30 games last year, with multiple RBIs in five of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • In nine of 30 games last year (30.0%) he touched home plate, and in three of those games (10.0%) he scored two or more runs.

Mark Mathias Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
10 GP 20
.419 AVG .140
.438 OBP .254
.968 SLG .220
7 XBH 2
5 HR 1
10 RBI 10
12/1 K/BB 18/8
1 SB 2
Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranked last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
  • The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combined to give up 146 home runs (0.9 per game), the third-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Woodford (0-2) starts for the Cardinals, his third this season.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
