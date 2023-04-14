Mark Mathias -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jake Woodford on the mound, on April 14 at 8:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Mark Mathias Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Mark Mathias At The Plate (2022)

Mathias hit .247 with three doubles, six home runs and nine walks.

In 40.0% of his 30 games last season, Mathias got a hit. He also had six multi-hit games in 2022.

He homered in five of 30 games in 2022 (16.7%), including 6.6% of his trips to the plate.

Mathias picked up an RBI in 12 of 30 games last year, with multiple RBIs in five of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.

In nine of 30 games last year (30.0%) he touched home plate, and in three of those games (10.0%) he scored two or more runs.

Mark Mathias Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 10 GP 20 .419 AVG .140 .438 OBP .254 .968 SLG .220 7 XBH 2 5 HR 1 10 RBI 10 12/1 K/BB 18/8 1 SB 2 Home Away 10 GP 20 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (30.0%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (25.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.0%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (35.0%)

