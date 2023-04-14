Friday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (5-8) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (8-5) at Busch Stadium has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Cardinals coming out on top. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET on April 14.

The Cardinals will call on Jake Woodford (0-2) versus the Pirates and Johan Oviedo (1-0).

Pirates vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Friday, April 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Pirates vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cardinals 6, Pirates 5.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 6-3.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Pirates have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Pirates have been victorious in seven, or 58.3%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Pittsburgh has come away with a win four times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 21 offense in the majors, scoring 4.3 runs per game (56 total runs).

The Pirates have pitched to a 4.54 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.

Pirates Schedule