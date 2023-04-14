How to Watch the Pirates vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds take the field against Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday at Busch Stadium.
Pirates vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 17 home runs.
- Pittsburgh ranks 12th in the majors with a .417 team slugging percentage.
- The Pirates' .231 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.
- Pittsburgh has scored 56 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Pirates have an OBP of .312 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Pirates rank 11th with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.
- Pittsburgh averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (eight) in the majors this season.
- Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.54 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.
- The Pirates rank 20th in MLB with a combined 1.409 WHIP this season.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Pirates' Johan Oviedo will make his third start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing five hits against the Chicago White Sox.
- He has one quality starts in two chances this season.
- In two starts this season, Oviedo has lasted five or more innings one time, with an average of 5.6 innings per appearance.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/9/2023
|White Sox
|W 1-0
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Michael Kopech
|4/10/2023
|Astros
|L 8-2
|Home
|Roansy Contreras
|Framber Valdez
|4/11/2023
|Astros
|W 7-4
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Cristian Javier
|4/12/2023
|Astros
|L 7-0
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Jose Urquidy
|4/13/2023
|Cardinals
|W 5-0
|Away
|Vince Velásquez
|Jordan Montgomery
|4/14/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Jake Woodford
|4/15/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Roansy Contreras
|Steven Matz
|4/16/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Miles Mikolas
|4/17/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Rich Hill
|Kyle Freeland
|4/18/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Vince Velásquez
|José Ureña
|4/19/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Austin Gomber
