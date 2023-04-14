The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds take the field against Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday at Busch Stadium.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 17 home runs.

Pittsburgh ranks 12th in the majors with a .417 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates' .231 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.

Pittsburgh has scored 56 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Pirates have an OBP of .312 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Pirates rank 11th with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.

Pittsburgh averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (eight) in the majors this season.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.54 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.

The Pirates rank 20th in MLB with a combined 1.409 WHIP this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates' Johan Oviedo will make his third start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing five hits against the Chicago White Sox.

He has one quality starts in two chances this season.

In two starts this season, Oviedo has lasted five or more innings one time, with an average of 5.6 innings per appearance.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 4/9/2023 White Sox W 1-0 Home Johan Oviedo Michael Kopech 4/10/2023 Astros L 8-2 Home Roansy Contreras Framber Valdez 4/11/2023 Astros W 7-4 Home Mitch Keller Cristian Javier 4/12/2023 Astros L 7-0 Home Rich Hill Jose Urquidy 4/13/2023 Cardinals W 5-0 Away Vince Velásquez Jordan Montgomery 4/14/2023 Cardinals - Away Johan Oviedo Jake Woodford 4/15/2023 Cardinals - Away Roansy Contreras Steven Matz 4/16/2023 Cardinals - Away Mitch Keller Miles Mikolas 4/17/2023 Rockies - Away Rich Hill Kyle Freeland 4/18/2023 Rockies - Away Vince Velásquez José Ureña 4/19/2023 Rockies - Away Johan Oviedo Austin Gomber

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.