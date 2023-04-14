Rodolfo Castro Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Rodolfo Castro -- 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jake Woodford on the hill, on April 14 at 8:15 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Cardinals.
Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Rodolfo Castro At The Plate
- Castro has a double, a home run and four walks while batting .292.
- This season, Castro has tallied at least one hit in five of 12 games (41.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one of 12 games, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- Castro has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|7
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (15 total, 1.2 per game).
- Woodford (0-2) makes the start for the Cardinals, his third of the season.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
