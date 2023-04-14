Tyler Heineman -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jake Woodford on the mound, on April 14 at 8:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Tyler Heineman Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Stadium: Busch Stadium

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Tyler Heineman At The Plate (2022)

Heineman hit .215 with eight doubles and eight walks.

Heineman picked up at least one hit 27 times last season in 62 games played (43.5%), including multiple hits on six occasions (9.7%).

He did not homer last year in the 62 games he logged a plate appearance in.

Heineman drove in a run in eight of 62 games last season (12.9%), including one game with multiple RBIs.

In 14 of 62 games last season (22.6%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.

Tyler Heineman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 30 GP 25 .231 AVG .194 .300 OBP .239 .308 SLG .209 7 XBH 1 0 HR 0 9 RBI 0 9/7 K/BB 8/1 0 SB 1 Home Away 33 GP 29 17 (51.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (34.5%) 4 (12.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (6.9%) 8 (24.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (20.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 8 (24.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)