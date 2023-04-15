On Saturday, Andrew McCutchen (.333 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, five walks and three RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Steven Matz. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

  • McCutchen has 12 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .451.
  • Among qualified hitters, he ranks 40th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 13th and he is 71st in slugging.
  • McCutchen has had a hit in eight of 13 games this year (61.5%), including multiple hits three times (23.1%).
  • He has gone deep in one of 13 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this year, McCutchen has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this year (30.8%), including one multi-run game.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 8
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.2 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
  • The Cardinals' 4.54 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (15 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Cardinals will look to Matz (0-2) in his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
