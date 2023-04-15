Austin Hedges -- 1-for-3 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the mound, on April 15 at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Austin Hedges At The Plate (2022)

  • Hedges hit .163 with four doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.
  • Hedges had a hit 41 times last season in 112 games (36.6%), including nine multi-hit games (8.0%).
  • He went yard in 6.3% of his games in 2022 (seven of 112), including 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 21.4% of his games a season ago (24 of 112), Hedges drove home a run. In five of those games (4.5%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in one contest.
  • He touched home plate in 27 of his 112 games last season.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
46 GP 51
.169 AVG .158
.242 OBP .240
.206 SLG .285
3 XBH 8
1 HR 6
11 RBI 19
34/12 K/BB 44/13
0 SB 2
Home Away
56 GP 56
21 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (35.7%)
3 (5.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (10.7%)
12 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (26.8%)
1 (1.8%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (10.7%)
8 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (28.6%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals had a collective 7.4 K/9 last season, the worst in MLB.
  • The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combined to give up 146 home runs (0.9 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
  • The Cardinals will look to Matz (0-2) in his third start of the season.
  • The lefty last appeared on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
