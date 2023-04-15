Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Bryan Reynolds (hitting .324 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, a walk and 10 RBI), battle starting pitcher Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds has 18 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .685, both of which lead Pittsburgh hitters this season.
- He ranks 22nd in batting average, 89th in on base percentage, and sixth in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.
- Reynolds has had a hit in 12 of 14 games this year (85.7%), including multiple hits three times (21.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 28.6% of his games in 2023, and 8.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Reynolds has driven in a run in seven games this year (50.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (21.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In six games this season (42.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|8
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (87.5%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (37.5%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (62.5%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.2 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.54 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (15 total, 1.1 per game).
- Matz (0-2) starts for the Cardinals, his third this season.
- The lefty last appeared on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
