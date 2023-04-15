Carlos Santana -- 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the mound, on April 15 at 2:15 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

  • Santana is hitting .250 with five doubles, two home runs and six walks.
  • Santana has picked up a hit in 53.8% of his 13 games this season, with at least two hits in 30.8% of those games.
  • He has gone deep in two of 13 games played this year, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this season (30.8%), Santana has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once four times this season (30.8%), including one multi-run game.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 7
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (15 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Matz (0-2) takes the mound for the Cardinals to make his third start this season.
  • His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the left-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
