The Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks are doing battle in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 1 on tap.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Celtics vs. Hawks matchup.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Celtics vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game with a +535 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and allow 111.4 per contest (fourth in the league).

The Hawks score 118.4 points per game (third in NBA) and give up 118.1 (25th in league) for a +24 scoring differential overall.

These teams rack up a combined 236.3 points per game, 5.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

These teams give up a combined 229.5 points per game, one fewer point than this contest's total.

Boston is 45-34-3 ATS this season.

Atlanta has compiled a 35-44-3 ATS record so far this season.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Malcolm Brogdon 14.5 -105 14.9 Marcus Smart 12.5 -110 11.5 Al Horford 9.5 -110 9.8

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Malcolm Brogdon or another Celtics player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Looking to place a futures bet on the Celtics? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.