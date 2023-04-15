Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Connor Joe -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the mound, on April 15 at 2:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe is batting .333 with three doubles, a home run and four walks.
- In 44.4% of his nine games this season, Joe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- Joe has driven in a run in three games this season (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
- The Cardinals rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (15 total, 1.1 per game).
- Matz (0-2) gets the start for the Cardinals, his third of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
