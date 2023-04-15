Connor Joe -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the mound, on April 15 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe is batting .333 with three doubles, a home run and four walks.

In 44.4% of his nine games this season, Joe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has homered in one game this season.

Joe has driven in a run in three games this season (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

