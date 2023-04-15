Jarrett Allen and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates face the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Allen, in his last game (April 9 loss against the Hornets) put up four points and six rebounds.

In this piece we'll examine Allen's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Jarrett Allen Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 14.3 11.9 Rebounds 9.5 9.8 9.4 Assists -- 1.7 1.8 PRA 23.5 25.8 23.1 PR -- 24.1 21.3



Jarrett Allen Insights vs. the Knicks

Allen is responsible for attempting 9.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.2 per game.

Allen's Cavaliers average 98.7 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Knicks are one of the league's slowest with 101 possessions per contest.

The Knicks allow 113.1 points per contest, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

The Knicks give up 42 rebounds per contest, ranking seventh in the NBA.

The Knicks are the 13th-ranked team in the league, giving up 25.1 assists per contest.

Jarrett Allen vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/24/2023 39 24 12 1 0 1 0 10/30/2022 26 6 13 1 0 0 0

