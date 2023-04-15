Jarrett Allen NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Cavaliers vs. Knicks - April 15
Jarrett Allen and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates face the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday.
In this piece we'll examine Allen's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.
Jarrett Allen Prop Bets vs. the Knicks
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|12.5
|14.3
|11.9
|Rebounds
|9.5
|9.8
|9.4
|Assists
|--
|1.7
|1.8
|PRA
|23.5
|25.8
|23.1
|PR
|--
|24.1
|21.3
Jarrett Allen Insights vs. the Knicks
- Allen is responsible for attempting 9.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.2 per game.
- Allen's Cavaliers average 98.7 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Knicks are one of the league's slowest with 101 possessions per contest.
- The Knicks allow 113.1 points per contest, 12th-ranked in the NBA.
- The Knicks give up 42 rebounds per contest, ranking seventh in the NBA.
- The Knicks are the 13th-ranked team in the league, giving up 25.1 assists per contest.
Jarrett Allen vs. the Knicks
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|1/24/2023
|39
|24
|12
|1
|0
|1
|0
|10/30/2022
|26
|6
|13
|1
|0
|0
|0
