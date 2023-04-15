After going 0-for-5 in his most recent game, Ji-Man Choi and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Steven Matz) at 2:15 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Ji-Man Choi Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Ji-Man Choi At The Plate

  • Choi has a double and two home runs while hitting .125.
  • Choi has had a base hit in three of nine games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • In nine games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Choi has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in three games this season (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ji-Man Choi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals' 4.54 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (15 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Cardinals will look to Matz (0-2) in his third start of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.
